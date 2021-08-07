Cancel
LaTisha Scott’s Mother Miss Wanda Responds to Being Called Ghetto by Critics

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
urbanbellemag.com
Cover picture for the articleLAMH is a hit but there has been some criticism. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” became a hit for OWN pretty fast. Viewers became fully invested in the lives of the couples on the show. And unfortunately for Martell Holt and Melody Holt, their marriage fell apart on and away from the cameras. However, they aren’t the only controversial people on the cast. Fans of the show have also had a lot to say about Miss Wanda, LaTisha Scott‘s mother.

