Wausau Daily Weather Forecast
WAUSAU, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
