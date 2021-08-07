Cancel
Wausau, WI

Wausau Daily Weather Forecast

Wausau Today
WAUSAU, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bKlGtLk00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

