Stillwater Weather Forecast
STILLWATER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 9
Haze
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Haze
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
