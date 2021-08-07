Cancel
Prescott, AZ

Prescott Daily Weather Forecast

Prescott News Watch
PRESCOTT, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bKlGfEo00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Prescott News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

