Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leesburg, FL

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Leesburg Post
Leesburg Post
 3 days ago

(LEESBURG, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Leesburg Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Leesburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bKlGapB00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Leesburg Post

Leesburg Post

Leesburg, FL
77
Followers
145
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Leesburg Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy