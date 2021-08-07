Cancel
Lake Havasu City, AZ

Weather Forecast For Lake Havasu City

Lake Havasu City Post
Lake Havasu City Post
 3 days ago

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFH5b_0bKlGZtK00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 113 °F, low 86 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 113 °F, low 87 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 87 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 87 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

