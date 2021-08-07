3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Plymouth

(PLYMOUTH, MA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Plymouth Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Plymouth:

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 67 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 7 mph



