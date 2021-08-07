Cancel
Roswell, NM

Roswell Weather Forecast

Roswell Today
 3 days ago

ROSWELL, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bKlGX7s00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Roswell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

