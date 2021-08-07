Cancel
Paducah, KY

Paducah Weather Forecast

Paducah News Watch
 3 days ago

PADUCAH, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIA7g_0bKlGWF900

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

