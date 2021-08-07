Cancel
Farmington, NM

Weather Forecast For Farmington

Farmington Voice
FARMINGTON, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bKlGUTh00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 92 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

