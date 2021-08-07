Vineland Weather Forecast
VINELAND, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
