Danville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

DANVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Sunday, August 8 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 92 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Monday, August 9 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.