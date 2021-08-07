Cancel
Manhattan, KS

Manhattan Weather Forecast

Manhattan Digest
Manhattan Digest
 3 days ago

MANHATTAN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0bKlGEbJ00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Manhattan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

