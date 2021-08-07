Cancel
Lufkin, TX

Sun forecast for Lufkin — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Lufkin Daily
 3 days ago

(LUFKIN, TX) A sunny Saturday is here for Lufkin, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lufkin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bKlG4rI00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Lufkin Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

