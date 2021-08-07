Cancel
Pottstown, PA

Weather Forecast For Pottstown

Posted by 
Pottstown Daily
Pottstown Daily
 3 days ago

POTTSTOWN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aoiP_0bKlG3yZ00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

