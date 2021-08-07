Cancel
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse Weather Forecast

La Crosse News Beat
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bKlG1D700

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

