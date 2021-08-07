La Crosse Weather Forecast
LA CROSSE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
