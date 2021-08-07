Cancel
Brunswick, GA

A rainy Saturday in Brunswick — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Brunswick News Watch
 3 days ago

(BRUNSWICK, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Brunswick Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brunswick:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bKlG0KO00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brunswick News Watch

Brunswick News Watch

Brunswick, GA
