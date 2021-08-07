Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairbanks, AK

Fairbanks Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fairbanks Bulletin
Fairbanks Bulletin
 3 days ago

FAIRBANKS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bKlFyjA00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Fairbanks Bulletin

Fairbanks Bulletin

Fairbanks, AK
66
Followers
140
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fairbanks Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairbanks, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy