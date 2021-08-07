Logan Daily Weather Forecast
LOGAN, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy Smoke
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 58 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
