Logan Daily Weather Forecast

Logan Daily
 3 days ago

LOGAN, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0bKlFxqR00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Smoke

    • High 94 °F, low 58 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

