Cookeville Daily Weather Forecast
COOKEVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
