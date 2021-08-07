Daily Weather Forecast For Lebanon
LEBANON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0