Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sanford, NC

Sanford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Sanford Updates
Sanford Updates
 3 days ago

SANFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0bKlFpmd00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Sanford Updates

Sanford Updates

Sanford, NC
101
Followers
143
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sanford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sanford, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy