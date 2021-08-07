Salisbury Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SALISBURY, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Rain Showers
- High 79 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, August 8
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
