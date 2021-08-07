Cancel
Salisbury, MD

Salisbury Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Salisbury Dispatch
3 days ago
 3 days ago

SALISBURY, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bKlFnGP00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Rain Showers

    • High 79 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Salisbury Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

