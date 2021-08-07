Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterloo, IA

Waterloo Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Waterloo Dispatch
Waterloo Dispatch
 3 days ago

WATERLOO, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bKlFkcE00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Waterloo Dispatch

Waterloo Dispatch

Waterloo, IA
66
Followers
145
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Waterloo Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterloo, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy