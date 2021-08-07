Winchester Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WINCHESTER, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
