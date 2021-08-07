Daily Weather Forecast For Dubuque

DUBUQUE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 85 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, August 8 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.