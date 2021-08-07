Cancel
Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Goldsboro Bulletin
GOLDSBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0bKlFcYQ00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Goldsboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

