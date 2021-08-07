Daily Weather Forecast For Janesville
JANESVILLE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely then Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0