Janesville, WI

Daily Weather Forecast For Janesville

 3 days ago

JANESVILLE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bKlFZr700

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely then Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

With Janesville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

