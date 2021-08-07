4-Day Weather Forecast For Marysville
MARYSVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
