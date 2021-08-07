4-Day Weather Forecast For Marysville

MARYSVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, August 8 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



