Marysville, WA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Marysville

Posted by 
Marysville Journal
Marysville Journal
 3 days ago

MARYSVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0bKlFYyO00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

