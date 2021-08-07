Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint George, UT

St. George Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
St George News Beat
St George News Beat
 3 days ago

ST. GEORGE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bKlFWCw00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke

    • High 104 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 105 °F, low 76 °F
    • 8 to 16 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

St George News Beat

St George News Beat

St George, UT
61
Followers
142
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With St George News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint George, UT
City
St. George, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy