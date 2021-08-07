St. George Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ST. GEORGE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Smoke
- High 104 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Patchy Smoke
- High 105 °F, low 76 °F
- 8 to 16 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 104 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
