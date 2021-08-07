Cancel
Yuba City, CA

Yuba City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Yuba City Journal
 3 days ago

YUBA CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bKlFTYl00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 65 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 63 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

