Bismarck Weather Forecast
BISMARCK, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 96 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
