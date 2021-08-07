Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Bismarck News Watch
Bismarck News Watch
 3 days ago

BISMARCK, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bKlFP1r00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Bismarck News Watch

Bismarck News Watch

Bismarck, ND
59
Followers
139
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bismarck News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bismarck, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nd Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy