Daily Weather Forecast For Victoria
VICTORIA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 78 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
