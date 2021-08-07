Cancel
Oshkosh, WI

Daily Weather Forecast For Oshkosh

Oshkosh Bulletin
OSHKOSH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bKlFLkB00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Oshkosh Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

