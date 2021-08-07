Cancel
Eau Claire, WI

Daily Weather Forecast For Eau Claire

 3 days ago

EAU CLAIRE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bKlFJyj00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy Fog

    • High 74 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Eau Claire Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

