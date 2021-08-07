Daily Weather Forecast For Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy Fog
- High 74 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
