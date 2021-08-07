Cancel
Hattiesburg, MS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hattiesburg

Posted by 
Hattiesburg Dispatch
Hattiesburg Dispatch
 3 days ago

HATTIESBURG, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3od9iU_0bKlFI6000

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hattiesburg Dispatch

Hattiesburg Dispatch

Hattiesburg, MS
With Hattiesburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

