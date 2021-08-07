Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houma, LA

Houma is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Houma Bulletin
Houma Bulletin
 3 days ago

(HOUMA, LA) A sunny Saturday is here for Houma, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Houma:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bKlFHDH00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Houma Bulletin

Houma Bulletin

Houma, LA
154
Followers
138
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houma Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houma, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Federalsburg, MDPosted by
Federalsburg (MD) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(FEDERALSBURG, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Federalsburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Shepherd, TXPosted by
Shepherd (TX) Weather Channel

Shepherd is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(SHEPHERD, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shepherd. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Woodville, TXPosted by
Woodville (TX) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(WOODVILLE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Woodville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy