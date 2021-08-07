Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sumter, SC

Sumter Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Sumter News Flash
Sumter News Flash
 3 days ago

SUMTER, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bKlFFRp00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Sumter News Flash

Sumter News Flash

Sumter, SC
139
Followers
147
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sumter News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sumter, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sumter Weather Forecast#Sc#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy