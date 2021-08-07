Weather Forecast For Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 55 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 55 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



