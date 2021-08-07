Cancel
Flagstaff, AZ

Weather Forecast For Flagstaff

Flagstaff Journal
 3 days ago

FLAGSTAFF, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x11gz_0bKlFDgN00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Flagstaff Journal

With Flagstaff Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

