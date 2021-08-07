Weather Forecast For Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
