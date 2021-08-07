Cancel
Sioux City, IA

Daily Weather Forecast For Sioux City

Posted by 
Sioux City Today
Sioux City Today
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bKlFBuv00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sioux City Today

Sioux City Today

Sioux City, IA
ABOUT

With Sioux City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

