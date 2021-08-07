4-Day Weather Forecast For Medford
MEDFORD, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy smoke during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
