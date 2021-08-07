Cancel
Medford Dispatch

4-Day Weather Forecast For Medford

Posted by 
 3 days ago

MEDFORD, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0bKlF7TG00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy smoke during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

