Poughkeepsie, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Poughkeepsie

Posted by 
Poughkeepsie Voice
 3 days ago

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP8yL_0bKlF5ho00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Poughkeepsie Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

