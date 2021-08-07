Cancel
Lima, OH

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lima

 3 days ago

LIMA, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bKlF4p500

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

