Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith Daily Weather Forecast

Fort Smith News Beat
 3 days ago

FORT SMITH, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0bKlEziW00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

