Missoula Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MISSOULA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 86 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, August 8 Light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight High 69 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, August 9 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



