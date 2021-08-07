Missoula Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MISSOULA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, August 8
Light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, August 9
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
