Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Missoula Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Missoula Today
Missoula Today
 3 days ago

MISSOULA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0bKlEvBc00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Missoula Today

Missoula Today

Missoula, MT
49
Followers
149
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Missoula Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy