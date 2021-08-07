Cancel
Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Jacksonville Voice
Jacksonville Voice
 3 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bKlEtQA00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jacksonville Voice

Jacksonville Voice

Jacksonville, NC
With Jacksonville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

