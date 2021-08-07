Cancel
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Daily Weather Forecast

Johnson City Times
Johnson City Times
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bKlErei00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Johnson City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

