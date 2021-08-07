Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mansfield, OH

Mansfield Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Mansfield Times
Mansfield Times
 3 days ago

MANSFIELD, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0bKlEqlz00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Mansfield Times

Mansfield Times

Mansfield, OH
110
Followers
144
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mansfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mansfield, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy