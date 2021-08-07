Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Posted by 
Charleston News Watch
Charleston News Watch
 3 days ago

(CHARLESTON, WV.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Charleston Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Charleston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0bKlEkir00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Charleston News Watch

Charleston News Watch

Charleston, WV
89
Followers
148
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Charleston News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy