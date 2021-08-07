Merced Weather Forecast
MERCED, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0