Merced, CA

Merced Weather Forecast

Merced News Beat
 3 days ago

MERCED, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bKlEgBx00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Merced News Beat

Merced News Beat

